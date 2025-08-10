Dive Into Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots for Her 28th Birthday!
Dive Into Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots For Her 28th Bday!
Published
There's always cause for celebration in the Kardashian-Jenner family, and this weekend's gonna be a big one, because Kylie's turning 28 -- and we've got plenty of hot shots to mark the occasion!
The influencer's made lots of strides over the past year -- like being featured in a campaign for Miu Miu, launching a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis ... and opening up to her fans about her boob job!
And hey, Kylie's still been able to find a bit of downtime in between all the business in her crazy schedule ... to pose for some seriously sultry snaps!