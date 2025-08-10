Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dive Into Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots for Her 28th Birthday!

Dive Into Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots For Her 28th Bday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kylie Jenner's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

There's always cause for celebration in the Kardashian-Jenner family, and this weekend's gonna be a big one, because Kylie's turning 28 -- and we've got plenty of hot shots to mark the occasion!

0805-Kylie-Jenner-Hot-Shots-Sub3

The influencer's made lots of strides over the past year -- like being featured in a campaign for Miu Miu, launching a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis ... and opening up to her fans about her boob job!

0805-Kylie-Jenner-Hot-Shots-Sub1

And hey, Kylie's still been able to find a bit of downtime in between all the business in her crazy schedule ... to pose for some seriously sultry snaps!

Related articles