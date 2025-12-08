'Marty Supreme' Pop Up Crowd Is Huge, Results In Police Response

Play video content BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet fans waited for hours in line to get some "Marty Supreme" merch at a Los Angeles pop up shop ... and the crowd grew so huge, cops were called.

Check out these videos from the 'Marty' pop-up shop in L.A. ... this is on a Monday afternoon, and there's a line down the block with tons of people trying to squeeze inside to get their hands on merch.

The woman managing the space came out and had to tell folks if they didn't have a ticket, they needed to get out of line, and there were tons of security and fencing in place ... but police still ended up being called.

Video shows several officers at the pop-up deciding whether to declare this an unlawful assembly.

LAPD tells TMZ … officers responded to a large group at 1:53 PM, and when officers arrived, they requested additional units.

We're told LAPD ultimately left the scene without citing anyone or shutting it down.

People started getting in line Sunday, and it looks like the commotion may have even caused a car crash.

Timothée's new movie isn't out until later this month, but it seems folks are super excited for it ... or, they just want to resell the merch.