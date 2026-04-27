Angelina Jolie & 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Attend Sorority Event for Their Daughters

Angelina Jolie had a surprise collab with "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant ... the two crossed paths at a sorority event for their daughters at Atlanta's Spelman College.

Gizelle shared a snap on IG Stories alongside her daughter Angel, posing with Angelina and her daughter Zahara Jolie at the weekend Atlanta brunch hosted by the Pearls of Purpose Foundation and Alpha Kappa Alpha's Nu Lambda Omega Chapter.

Zahara took the mic and showed major love to her mom -- calling Angelina her "superhero" and "the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman," while reflecting on her life since being adopted as a baby.

Play video content Video: Angelina Jolie Daughter Facebook / DrRosalyn Gaston Elder

She also touched on growing up in the spotlight -- admitting fame could've complicated her college experience after enrolling at Spelman in 2022 -- but said her mom never stopped being fully present and supportive.

Zahara affirmed she's the woman she is today because of the one who raised her.