Tremane Wood Lost Consciousness in His Cell After Life Spared From Execution

Tremane Wood's new lease on life is off to a rough start after his life was spared at the very last minute this week ... he was found unresponsive in his prison cell Thursday within hours of his commutation.

ICYMI ... the convicted murderer was scheduled for execution for his role in a botched robbery in 2002, in which a man was stabbed to death. He was set to die on Thursday morning, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Wood was sent back to his cell. Guards performing a routine check later found him unresponsive, according to the Associated Press.

Wood was found to be suffering from dehydration and stress. He received medical treatment and was listed as stable Thursday night.

Wood's staying positive in light of the incident, though.