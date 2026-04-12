Lauren Sánchez Says She 'Would Have a Baby Tomorrow' With Husband Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have a morning routine that starts with gratitude and ends with us rolling our eyes ... seriously, it's a bit extra.

In her new interview with The New York Times, Lauren says they kick off each day at their $230 million "Billionaire Bunker" compound in Miami by listing 10 things they're grateful for. And get this, they can't repeat anything from the day before ... sounds insufferable.

Phones? Forbidden. Instead, they sit in a sunroom sipping coffee from mugs that basically scream their personalities. Lauren's reads "Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again," while Jeff's has "HUNK" spelled out in periodic table symbols ... because of course it is.

And it doesn't stop there. After their gratitude marathon and coffee, it’s pickleball, then nearly daily workouts with a trainer.

While Lauren was an open book with NYT when it came to their mornings, she was tight-lipped when it came to the recent layoffs at The Washington Post, which her husband owns.

She said, "I was a journalist, and I know how important journalism is, but I don't make those business decisions, so I really can't answer them."

And the couple, who got hitched in June 2025, already share a blended family of 7 kids from previous relationships, but Lauren told the Times she "would have a baby tomorrow" with Bezos.