Diddy Wants Woman Who Sued Him to Pay for 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

Diddy says one of the lawsuits against him is so baseless that he's now asking a judge to make the woman who sued him ... and her lawyers ... to pay up.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Diddy is asking a federal judge to sanction Grace O'Marcaigh and her attorneys, claiming they filed what he calls a frivolous amended complaint against him even after a judge ruled California courts don't have personal jurisdiction over him.

In the filing, Diddy's lawyers argue O'Marcaigh's amended complaint simply repackaged the same jurisdictional arguments the court had already rejected instead of fixing the problems identified by the judge.

They say O'Marcaigh and her lawyers ignored the court's ruling, forcing Diddy to spend more money defending what they call a meritless case. He's asking the judge to hit them with sanctions, including attorneys' fees and costs.

O'Marcaigh's attorneys disagree. In letters attached to the filing, they argue the amended complaint added new allegations they believe tie Combs to California through the yacht charter at the center of the lawsuit. They also say the judge gave them permission to amend the complaint and insist the sanctions request is without merit.

As TMZ previously reported, O'Marcaigh sued Diddy and his son, Christian "King" Combs, over an alleged 2022 incident aboard a yacht in the Caribbean. She claims Christian sexually assaulted her while she worked as a steward aboard the vessel and alleges Sean bears civil responsibility for what happened.