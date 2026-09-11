Lil Durk Found Not Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk has been exonerated in his murder-for-hire case ... because a jury found him not guilty on all five charges.

After 3 days of deliberation, the jury returned a not guilty verdict regarding his alleged involvement in a fatal 2022 shooting in L.A.

As you know, prosecutors argued that Lil Durk had hired a hit team to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo ... but shot his cousin instead.

Prosecutors say the gunmen fired 18 shots at Quando's black Escalade outside the Beverly Center, hitting and killing Saviay'a Robinson.

The prosecution argued Lil Durk allegedly ordered the hit as retaliation after one of Quando's associates killed his friend, Dayvon "King Von" Bennett, at an Atlanta nightclub in 2020.

Lil Durk's defense claimed it was actually his former assistant, Kavon Grant, who ordered the hit on Quando Rondo ... alleging he was trying to impress his boss.

Play video content Video: Deen the Great and AB React to Lil Durk's Not Guilty Verdict TMZ.com