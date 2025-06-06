NFL's Xavier Legette Kisses GloRilla In Steamy 'Typa' Music Video

NFL wide receiver Xavier Legette played GloRilla's love interest in a new music video ... and let's just say they both took their roles very seriously.

Legette -- who signed a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 -- appeared in the three-minute visuals for Glo's new song, "Typa" ... and the two share intimate moments throughout.

At one point, the shirtless athlete plants a kiss on GloRilla, who is sporting lingerie ... as the two get lovey-dovey in the bedroom.

Keyshia Cole also makes an appearance in the video ... which is fitting, considering the track samples the R&B artist's popular hit, "Love."

Of course, the chemistry between Legette and Glo will spark dating rumors ... but it does make sense why she had him as her love interest in this video.

The lyrics of "Typa" talk about her love for a country man with, uh, other features (just listen for yourself), and Legette is well-known in the NFL for fitting at least the first part of the description.

Legette, 24, went viral for saying he enjoys eating raccoons -- a dish that's common in the South -- and for having a top-tier accent.