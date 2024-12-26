NFL's Xavier Legette Hands Out Raccoon Meat To Teammates, Media Members

Christmas is over, but Xavier Legette's still in the giving mood -- although his teammates might not appreciate his latest round of gifts ... as it featured none other than raccoon meat!!

The Carolina Panthers wideout brought in his favorite dish for his squad the day after he chowed down on it for his Dec. 25 dinner ... and he had so much of it leftover, he even offered some to media members.

Bell peppers and onions are too exotic for picky eater Xavier Legette - but he did bring some raccoon for folks to try. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/w67o9Ej6Gh — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 26, 2024 @Sheena_Marie3

Most of the people in the vicinity of the unique protein were startled by its appearance ... as it looked far more like ground turkey or pulled pork than bites of a wild animal.

But, those who were brave enough to stuff it in their mouths seemed to like it!!

Legette had a big smile on his face as everyone flocked to his locker to see it ... and, at one point, he told them, "It ain't gamey, it's just good!"

The 23-year-old South Carolina native, of course, has been beating the drum for raccoon ever since he announced earlier this month he had it on Thanksgiving.

Play video content The St. Brown Podcast