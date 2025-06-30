Shelter Dog Finds Forever Home After 640 Days, Tear-Jerking Video

A pup finally found her forever home after ages in the shelter -- and the handoff video? Total tearjerker. Get ready to ugly cry (in a good way)!

Check out this IG clip -- 4-year-old terrier Louise spent a whopping 640 days at NYC's RG Cares Shelter ... until last week, when her perfect match finally showed up. Staff say after a few meet-and-greets, they just knew this guy was The One.

It was a total tearjerker -- the whole staff came out to say goodbye, many holding back tears as Louise trotted off to her new life.

And that one last look behind she gave before leaving? Heart. Melted!

The staff made it clear in the caption -- Louise’s happy ending was long overdue. They called it a huge win for her and used the moment to remind everyone: shelter dogs need us more than ever.