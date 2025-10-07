Loyal Florida Dog Leads Deputy to Injured Grandma, Body Cam Shows

Play video content Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

Need a palate cleanser? Here ya go -- a four-legged legend with a wagging tail who went full hero mode to save his injured grandma!

Body cam footage from an Okaloosa County, Florida deputy tells the whole story ... it kicks off at a frantic husband’s home worried sick about his missing wife and dog ... and soon enough, the search leads the deputy right to the pup on the road.

When the pooch trotted off, the deputy quickly realized man’s best friend was on a mission -- leading her straight to the 86-year-old grandma, who’d was hurt after taking a nasty fall.

As help was on the way, grandma couldn’t believe how she’d been found -- floored to hear her dog was the hero, and showering the good boy with well-deserved praise.