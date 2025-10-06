Cops Take Out Gunman Who Shot Up Michigan Mormon Church, New Video Shows

Play video content Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Intense police body camera footage shows the moment cops in Michigan took out the gunman who shot up a Mormon church ... and there's a hail of bullets.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department just released the dramatic footage, and you hear cops shouting at the gunman to drop his weapon.

Officers are heard yelling "shoot him," "get on the ground," and "drop the gun now" before gunshots ring out. Cops armed with assault rifles were making their way through the church parking lot when they neutralized the shooter.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

The incident went down Sept. 28 when a gunman later identified as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford opened fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan.