Hurricanes QB Carson Beck Opens Up On 'Difficult' Hanna Cavinder Breakup

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, for the first time, is breaking his silence on his public split from Hanna Cavinder ... saying the already "difficult" situation was made worse by all the attention!

During an interview with ESPN, Beck reflected on his relationship with the former college basketball player ... which ended in April 2025, just a few months after the two-time national champion QB transferred to the U, where Hanna was a student-athlete.

There were rumors online that CB cheated, but Cavinder later set the record straight, saying that wasn't why things went south.

Beck admitted that all the public interest made for a tough time in his life.

"You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the internet," Beck said.

"Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it's been difficult."

Beck also revealed he hasn't spoken with Hanna since they split ... and that, combined with the theft of his Lamborghini and Mercedes from outside his Miami home (which he shared with Cavinder), has changed him.

"I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," Beck said.

"It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened."