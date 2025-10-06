D4vd Swatting Caller Appears to Use Voice-Changer in Dispatch Audio

Play video content

Here's the 911 audio from the "swatting" call at D4vd's family home in Texas ... and it sounds like the person phoning in a bogus report of a fatal shooting is using a special device to mask their voice.

TMZ obtained audio from last month's swatting incident ... and you hear the caller, seemingly using a voice-changer, claim they heard gunshots outside D4vd's home.

The caller tells the dispatcher they think someone is dead because they heard a female scream ... and they give D4vd's Texas address and confirm it later on the call.

In hindsight, it sounds like a clear prank ... but in the moment, law enforcement was dispatched and they swarmed the home where D4vd's parents live.

The call was made September 18, just days after the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered in D4vd's Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard.

When officers knocked on the front door, the singer's parents answered ... and they looked stunned and very confused.

Police body cam audio features D4vd's dad repeatedly saying someone is messing with the family. Cops stuck around for less than 20 minutes before leaving.

As we've told you, D4vd -- government name David Burke -- is tied to the shocking discovery of Celeste's body last month.

Her dismembered remains were found in his Tesla in L.A., and sources have told us D4vd's friends believed Celeste was 19. She'd been reported missing from her Lake Elsinore, CA home in early 2024. Authorities believe she may have been dead for weeks before her decomposing body was found.

D4vd has since gone radio silent ... scrapping the rest of his tour and putting his deluxe album rollout, "Withered," on hold.