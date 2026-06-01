Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur Say They Were Banned From UK For Denouncing Israel

Hasan Piker and his uncle, Cenk Uygur, have been blocked from entering the United Kingdom ... and they say it's because they criticized Israel.

The left-wing commentators and progressive activists had their visas revoked just days before multiple speaking engagements across the pond.

Cenk says he found out as he was trying to hop on his flight. He posted on X ... "I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!"

Hasan also blamed Israel and claimed "the west is betraying 'liberal values' for a genocidal fascist foreign government."

The British Home Office said in a statement the men had their travel authorization revoked because their presence in Britain "may not be conducive to ​the public good."