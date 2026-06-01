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Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur Say They Were Banned From UK For Denouncing Israel

Hasan Piker & Cenk Uygur Banned From UK Over Israel Criticism?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Hasan Piker and his uncle, Cenk Uygur, have been blocked from entering the United Kingdom ... and they say it's because they criticized Israel.

The left-wing commentators and progressive activists had their visas revoked just days before multiple speaking engagements across the pond.

Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker x

Cenk says he found out as he was trying to hop on his flight. He posted on X ... "I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!"

Hasan also blamed Israel and claimed "the west is betraying 'liberal values' for a genocidal fascist foreign government."

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The British Home Office said in a statement the men had their travel authorization revoked because their presence in Britain "may not be conducive to ​the public good."

Hasan and Cenk were supposed to speak at SXSW London and at the University of Oxford.

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