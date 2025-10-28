'Made in Chelsea's Sam Vanderpump Has ‘End-Stage Liver Disease’

Lisa Vanderpump's nephew Sam Vanderpump has revealed a terrifying health diagnosis -- he has irreversible "end-stage" liver disease.

The 28-year-old "Made in Chelsea" star opened up about the diagnosis on Monday night's episode of the series, explaining docs told him the damage to his liver is untreatable and he can survive 4 to 5 years without a transplant.

Sam noted he's healthy otherwise and has his fingers crossed that one day he'll get the call he's found a match and can get a new liver.

Sam teamed up with NHS Organ Donation for a post after the episode aired, who noted thousands of people are in line for a life-saving organ transplant and encouraged folks to sign up as a donor.

The reality star has been open about his health struggles in the past. He's currently an ambassador for Kidney Research U.K., and teamed up with the organization in September to talk about the sepsis he contracted last year following "a severe asthma attack and weeks of flu-like symptoms."

Sepsis is a condition that arises "when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs, with the immune system going into overdrive," according to the organization.

Sam also revealed he was living with a genetic liver condition and polycystic kidney disease that made him a "greater risk to kidney failure if contracting sepsis."

Despite the health woes, Sam is staying optimistic while reaching exciting life milestones.