TikTok Star Rachel Yaffe Dead at 27 After Battling Rare Liver Cancer

TikTok star Rachel Yaffe has died after battling cancer for several years ... her family confirmed in an obituary.

According to her loved ones, the Internet personality passed away on Friday ... following a 7-year battle with a rare liver cancer. Rachel, who documented her fight with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma on TikTok, had posted her last update in September ... in which she noted she was struggling in the aftermath of some recent radiation.

She shared at the time ... "It's been so hard for me to get up and force myself to move. So, I'm working on doing that. Thankfully, it's easier to walk around here, being in the city."

Rachel had previously opened up about her harrowing cancer battle ... revealing she first realized something was wrong in her late teens, but initially ignored her intuition.

She was later referred to a specialist as her concern grew ... and a tumor was found on her liver.

While Rachel underwent surgery to remove the tumor, the cancer sadly spread to her lungs and liver ... forcing her to fight the disease for the next several years.

Rachel is survived by her parents Linda and Wayne, her grandmother Sydney, and siblings Jordan and Jessica. Her family is sitting shiva for her this week ... they have announced all services are private.

For those eager to honor Rachel, the family has asked that contributions be made to Experience Camps, a nonprofit supporting grieving children.

Rachel was only 27.