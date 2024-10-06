TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dead at 25

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, who's amassed over 1.4 million followers on the platform, has died ... this according to her husband.

Cameron Grigg, the 25-year-old influencer's husband, shared the news on his social media Saturday ... saying her passing was, "so sudden and unexpected" -- adding, "This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime."

Taylor's husband didn't provide a cause of death, but noted the plan is for her organs to be donated. He signed off by saying they weren't able to financially prepare for the hardship that would come with her passing -- linking to a GoFundMe for fans who are able to help.

Back in August, Taylor addressed the medical issues she had been facing -- telling her followers she felt like she's been "fighting for my life every day" ... saying she was going through indescribable pain, sometimes wishing she was dead.

Taylor went on to say she was eventually diagnosed by a doctor after not knowing what was wrong with her -- although she never detailed in her post exactly what she was going through.

Taylor was 25.