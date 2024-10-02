John Amos Cremated, Cause of Death Revealed

John Amos died of congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate, and he was cremated more than a month ago ... fueling speculation that a family feud was raging at the time he died.

TMZ has obtained the death certificate filed with L.A. County, and it shows the "Good Times" star died August 21 at 5:18 PM at an Inglewood hospital.

The death certificate says there were no other significant medical conditions other than heart failure.

Amos was cremated August 30 ... just 9 days after he died.

The death certificate lists Amos' son, Kelly Christopher Amos, AKA K.C., as the "informant" -- meaning he's the one who informed the county of his dad's death.

According to the document, there was no autopsy performed.

In the field "Type of Disposition," it says "cremate/residence." And then it says place of disposition is K.C.'s house. That clearly means he's in possession of the ashes.

As we reported, John's daughter, Shannon, claims she did not know her dad died until yesterday when K.C. announced his dad had died.

There was bad blood between K.C. and Shannon after she accused her brother of elder abuse ... a claim that was eventually dismissed by authorities.

Shannon has said John died without family members present. In an Instagram Story, Shannon writes ... a woman claiming to be Amos's daughter was in the emergency room the night John died.

"We believe it was Belinda Foster" ... a woman posing as John's publicist, Shannon says, asking for anyone with information to reach out.