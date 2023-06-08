'Good Times' Star John Amos Hospitalized, Daughter Claims Elder Abuse

"Good Times" star and "America's Dad" John Amos was left fighting for his life in the hospital after falling victim to elder abuse and possible financial crimes ... according to his daughter.

Shannon Amos just made the shocking announcement, saying she got a distressing call from her dad last month ... who informed her he was in the hospital in Memphis. Shannon says she was able to get John on a quick FaceTime -- as she was out of the country -- before his pain became unbearable.

Shannon says in the last few weeks, the Amos family has learned the 83-year-old, "Had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation."

She doesn't give details as to who is involved -- only saying a "caregiver" -- or what exactly happened to Amos, but does note, "His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable." She also says the family is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and cops to get justice.

In an attempt to help her dad's recovery and help bring those allegedly responsible to justice, Shannon's set up a GoFundMe with a $500k goal. Shannon says the money will be used for John's care, legal fees, and aftercare.

While many would say John's biggest role was James in "Good Times," he also starred in "Roots" and was on "The West Wing."