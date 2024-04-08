John Amos 'Neglect of Care' Case Closed By LAPD

The investigation into allegations of neglect regarding John Amos' care has been closed ... 'cause cops tell TMZ there was nothing they found that suggested wrongdoing.

Law enforcement sources tell us detectives spoke to the parties involved and determined no crime had been committed -- or at the very least, there wasn't enough evidence.

We're told cops concluded the entire ordeal stemmed from an ongoing family dispute ... and they put the matter to bed, officially.

As we reported ... Amos' daughter, Shannon, had recently reached out to Adult Protective Services, claiming her dad was struggling with health issues and her brother, K.C., wasn't providing adequate care for him.

We were told APS took a report based on Shannon's claims and forwarded it to the LAPD -- which then launched an investigation and was looking into it.

Cops were already aware of the back-and-forth between Shannon and K.C. -- which has been well-documented -- and we're told that factored into their decision to move on.