'Good Times' Star John Amos Dead at 84

John Amos 'Good Times' Star Dead at 84

John Amos, who led "Good Times" as patriarch James Evans, has died ... his son Kelly Christopher Amos announced.

Per John's son, the Emmy-nominated actor died in Los Angeles back on Aug. 21 of natural causes.

He continued ... "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

John Amos The Mary Tyler Moore Show
In addition to his work in "Good Times," John was known for playing Gordy the Weatherman on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and for portraying older Kunta Kinte on "Roots."

He was 84.

This story is still developing...