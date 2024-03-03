John Amos Alleged Neglect of Care Case Opened with LAPD

Cops are looking into allegations of neglect regarding the care of "Good Times" star John Amos and the investigation is just getting started ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a case here in Los Angeles has been opened to look into claims hurled by Amos' daughter, Shannon, who we're told recently called Adult Protective Services to allege her father was battling health issues ... and her brother, K.C., wasn't getting him proper care.

Our sources say APS took a report based on what she claimed and then sent the report over to the LAPD ... which then launched an investigation.

We're told cops are familiar with all the back-and-forth claims between Shannon and K.C. -- a lot of the bad blood between John's kids has been widely publicized -- but the investigation will focus on these new allegations, specifically.

There's also this development ... TMZ has learned the beloved actor was recently in the hospital, although we were told it was just for a routine checkup and that nothing serious was wrong with him. We even got on the phone briefly with John, who assured us he was fine.

