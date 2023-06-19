Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Good Times' Star John Amos Declines Daughter's Charity, GoFundMe Shut Down

6/19/2023 1:03 PM PT
TMZ.com

"Good Times" star and "America's Dad" John Amos doesn't want any of the money his daughter crowdfunded on his behalf ... and now her GoFundMe has been taken down.

John's daughter, Shannon Amos, had been seeking donations in the name of her famous father, who she claims is fighting for his life in a hospital after falling victim to elder abuse and possible financial crimes ... all of which John has called total BS.

john and shannon amos

As we reported, Shannon started a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal earlier this month, but it's now been wiped from the internet ... and a spokesperson for GoFundMe tells us it's because John declined the funds.

A rep for GoFundMe tells TMZ ... "Ensuring that donors’ intentions are honored is our top priority. However, upon being informed that Mr. Amos wished to decline the funds raised on his behalf, the GoFundMe was put under review by our Trust & Safety team and then removed from our platform."

Shannon's GoFundMe reportedly brought in $13,000 from 300 people before being shuttered ... and the rep says the money is being refunded to donors.

John was hospitalized in June, but his rep told us he was never fighting for his life ... and he told us he didn't know why his daughter started crowdfunding in the first place.

