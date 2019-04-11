'Coming to America' Star John Amos Worried I'll Miss Out On Sequel ... Cleo McDowell's No More?!?

'Coming to America' Star John Amos Worried He Won't Be in Sequel

EXCLUSIVE

John Amos is worried he might not work with Eddie Murphy again ... but he's still holding out hope he can reprise his role as Prince Akeem's boss in the upcoming film, "Coming 2 America."

Sources close to John, who played Cleo McDowell in the original film, tell TMZ ... the veteran actor still hasn't been asked to bring the character back, but he'll jump at the opportunity if it comes his way.

We're told John's getting worried about being left in the dust ... because after Paramount reached out to his team back in February, the movie studio's gone radio silent. Wardrobe fittings for the film are already underway, which signals the storyline and the script could be nearing completion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth E. Carter (@therealruthecarter) on Apr 8, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

Translation ... the tea leaves don't look good.

When we talked with John earlier this year, he told us he was craving the chance to play Mr. McDowell again ... and he had tons of ideas for the new movie.

Akon just told us he hopes Eddie casts real Africans in the sequel -- but John's holding out hope at least one more African-American actor makes the cut.

We are too!!!