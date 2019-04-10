Akon Says Eddie Murphy Needs to Cast Real Africans in 'Coming to America 2'

Akon on 'Coming to America 2' Yo, Eddie & Arsenio ... Cast Real Africans This Time

Akon has some words of encouragement and advice for Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as they dive into the "Coming to America" sequel -- get some real Africans on the set!!!

The Senegal-raised singer got into it with us Wednesday at LAX, where he said he was stoked Eddie and Arsenio are running it back for a sequel all these years later. That said, he says he'd like it if they share the screen with talent from the Motherland (he can say that).

It's a perfect time for them to hear him out, 'cause the two leads just started getting fitted by "Black Panther" Oscar-winning costume designer, Ruth Carter.

According to Akon, Eddie and co. would be wise to cast someone like, say, Michael Blackson -- who's from Ghana -- or any number of African comedians or actors who would make the film feel authentic.

More than that though ... Akon says such a move would pay off big time at the box office.

If not for mere diversity's sake, it sounds like Akon believes there are actual dollars and cents to be had by following advice. Check out his pitch.