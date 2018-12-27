Eddie Murphy Takes Christmas Family Photo with His 10 Kids, Including Newborn Son

Eddie Murphy Surrounded by Family ... All 10 Kids, Including New Baby!!!

Eddie Murphy's family tree was on full display this Christmas ... and he looked like a proud papa right in the center of it.

The comedian was encircled by his 10 children Tuesday in a holiday family photo that included his fiancee, Paige Butcher, along with her mother and his mom, Lillian. The pic was shared on Instagram by his eldest daughter, Bria.

Eddie's smiling while holding his daughter he shares with Paige, Izzy Oona, while Paige introduces their newborn son, Max Charles, to the world. The boy was born November 30.

Murphy's other kids in the pic include his oldest son, Eric, whom he shares with Paulette McNeely, his son, Christian, whom he shares with Tamara Hood, his daughters, Bella Zahra, Zola Ivy, Shayne Audra and Bria and son Miles Mitchell ... he shares those 5 with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

And rounding it out, front and center, is his daughter, Angel Iris, whom he shares with Mel B.

The photo marks the first time Eddie's posed with all 10 of his kids. Bria captioned the pic, "Merry Christmas!!!"