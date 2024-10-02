John Amos' Daughter Says She Learned of Dad's Death 'Through the Media'

I Found Out My Dad Died When Everyone Else Did!!!

John Amos' daughter Shannon is grieving alongside fans following the death of the "Good Times" actor ... revealing she too just learned her famous dad passed away.

The medicinal healer, who John welcomed with ex-wife Noel Mickelson, issued a statement after word of the actor's passing broke Tuesday ... claiming she and her family learned about his death more than a month after it occurred.

Alongside a video of herself smiling and laughing with John, Shannon wrote she was "without words" upon the "heartbreaking" discovery that her dad had died on Aug. 21.

She continued ... "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

While Shannon said she wanted to be able to celebrate John's life and the legacy he left behind, she noted she was grappling with the situation.

She added ... "We are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

Word of John's death came out Tuesday after his son, K.C. Amos, announced the tragic update in a statement to the press. Shannon and K.C. have been at the center of a heated sibling spat the last year ... after Shannon accused her brother of elder abuse during John's care.

K.C. and John both denied the claim at the time.

Still, Shannon's accusation prompted multiple agencies across the country to investigate the matter over the course of the last year ... though, the case was eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.

However, K.C. was arrested in July 2023 over alleged threats he made against Shannon ... which had her fearing for her life.

It's unclear where the siblings stand now ... but back in December John said he hoped his estranged kids could work through their issues.