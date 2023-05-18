Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Get Into Blow Out Fight in 'VPR' Season Finale

Play video content Bravo

The season finale of "Vanderpump Rules" delivered the long-awaited showdown between Tom Sandoval and his ex Ariana Madix over Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss ... and the scene was every bit as dramatic as everyone predicted -- and then some!!!

Wednesday's epic show was actually filmed back in March after news broke in the press about Tom and Raquel's romance, blowing up Tom's 9-year relationship with Ariana.

Ariana confronted Tom about the media reports and the two got into a tense -- and at times nasty -- back and forth while sitting across from one another in their L.A. apartment.

Gazing at Tom, Ariana remarked, "Still haven't said sorry for what you actually did." Tom responded, "Every time I tried to apologize to you, it just makes you more angry."

Ariana snapped, "Good! Let me be angry. You should still f***ing apologize."

At that moment, Tom apologized, saying he didn't mean to hurt Ariana. But, Ariana wasn't buying it, pointing out that Tom continued to sleep with Raquel over and over again.

Not true, says Tom, insisting that he hadn't been cheating with Raquel "for a while."

Of course, Ariana didn't believe Tom and blamed Raquel for becoming enamored with him. She then accused Raquel of looking to "f*** one of her best friend's life partners," i.e. Tom.

Tom explained that he and Raquel became "really good friends" before admitting that he was "seeking something that I wasn't getting here." He added, "And that's selfish. That's really selfish."

Suddenly, Ariana hit the roof, screaming, "I don't give a f*** about f***ing Raquel! Your friendship is f***ing bulls***!"

The conversation only got worse as Tom and Ariana drilled down on their spiraling relationship before the affair. Tom admitted, "We had no sex life. I lost all my mojo."

Ariana mocked Tom, saying, "So f*** my friend then, get your mojo back." Tom answered, "Once I turned 40, I was like, 'This can't be the rest of my life.'"

More angry words were exchanged between the two before the discussion came to a close with all their emotions pouring out.

Ariana said, "I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul."

She continued, "I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f***ing stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that that's how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you."

Defeated, with tears in his eyes, Tom could barely bring himself to say, "I never thought this would happen. I thought we'd be together forever."

Ariana, also crying, ended with this..."I would have followed you anywhere. I would have changed any part of whatever you weren't happy with. I was 100% committed to you as of literally two days ago."

All that was just the opening for the show. The rest of the episode dealt with the fallout from Tom and Ariana's break up with the other cast members getting involved and gossiping about it.