Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval Before Affair, Brings Sex Concerns to Raquel Leviss

Why Would I Have Sex With You???

Ariana Madix ripping into her now-ex-BF Tom Sandoval about major sex life problems ... and, ironically, discussing those concerns with Raquel Leviss is the ultimate foreshadowing -- and that's about to play out for viewers.

The ill-timed convos were revealed in Wednesday night's "Vanderpump Rules" teaser -- where Tom tells Ariana he'd love to have more sex, and she bluntly responds, "I cannot have sex with somebody that feels like a stranger."

The real stunner is Ariana then telling Raquel about that argument -- a bad idea knowing what we know now! And, Raquel's response is wild ... telling Ariana that people who are dating "should want to have sex."

All shocking stuff ... considering how the Scandoval played out -- Tom having an affair with Raquel behind Ariana's back.

Unclear when exactly these scenes were shot, but we know Tom and Raquel's affair was already hot and heavy by this past January -- so, it's possible they were already banging when Ariana was confiding in Raquel.

