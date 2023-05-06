'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Says He's One Month Sober

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Sandoval says it's been a month since he had a sip of booze ... he's now fully into drinking non-alcoholic beer.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star celebrated the sobriety milestone Thursday during his band's concert at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, NY ... telling the crowd he's taking a break from liquor.

Tom was drinking a Heineken 0.0 onstage, and it sounds like his fans support his sobriety ... his announcement was met with cheers and applause.

Staying away from alcohol is a big move for Tom ... he certainly has plenty of reasons to drink these days, considering all the fallout he's dealing with as a result of the "Scandoval" ... not to mention the temptations that come with going on tour.

Tom's band, the aptly named Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, also performed a remix of Fountains of Wayne's hit "Stacy's Mom" ... and he found a way to name-drop Raquel Leviss in the song.