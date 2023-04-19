Raquel Leviss Met Tom Sandoval's Mom in January, and She Knew About Affair

Raquel Leviss had an awkward first encounter with Tom Sandoval's mom, who knew all about their secret affair ... and we're told the meeting wasn't even supposed to go down.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Raquel took another trip to St. Louis -- Tom's hometown -- in January, following her first outing the month before. They were at a bar with his friends when the place abruptly had to close due to an ice storm warning in the area.

The group decided to take shelter at Tom's mom's house, which was nearby ... making it the first time Raquel had ever met her -- and yes, his mom Terri knew all about their affair.

We're told Terri wasn't cool with their situation but was cordial during the quick exchange. Tom didn't introduce Raquel as his GF, despite the fact Terri already knew.

The group ended up spending the night ... and Tom and Raquel ended up in the same room.

TMZ broke the story, Raquel made her first St. Louis trek at the end of December, with Tom giving her a tour of the city ... but we were told his family had no interest in meeting her, especially knowing what was going on behind the scenes.