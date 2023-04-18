'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Goes Nuclear on Arizona Resort

When it rains it pours and, for Tom Sandoval, that just means more and more drama.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star took his seemingly never-ending cheating saga to Instagram Monday night and blasted Miraval Resorts and Spas for suggesting he would be staying at one of their locations this week.

Tom wrote, "I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week."

He continued, "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."

Tom went on to say that he planned a trip to the resort for some peace and quiet, but Miraval "isn’t the place for that." He also gave "a special shout-out to the general manager" for not taking responsibility for his team posting the message, which was in "poor taste."

In the since-deleted message, Miraval Arizona implied that Tom would be visiting its spa, sharing an image of an empty bar with a caption that mirrored the lyrics to VPR's theme song, "You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our life."

To connect the dots ... Raquel checked into a mental health facility late last week, and fans speculated she was going to Miraval. Another rumor suggested Tom would be joining her. So it seems Miraval was playing into the speculation, and it seems Tom really had planned to be there.

As you know, Tom is in the crosshairs of a cheating scandal that has rocked the entire 'VPR' cast. TMZ broke the story in early March ... Tom blew up his 9-year relationship with girlfriend Ariana Madix after he had a torrid affair with fellow cast member, Raquel Leviss. Our sources say Madix, who's also a regular on the show, learned of the romance when she scrolled through Tom's cell phone and found inappropriate texts between him and Raquel.