Tiffany Pollard Teases 'House of Villains' Alliance With Tyson Apostol & Tom Sandoval

Tiffany "New York" Pollard is making her TV comeback in "House of Villains" ... hyping Season 3 as the best one yet -- and hinting it’s all thanks to some juicy alliances in the mix!

We bumped into Tiffany -- plus Tyson Apostol and Tom Sandoval with his GF Victoria Robinson -- outside TomTom in West Hollywood Wednesday night ... and she spilled to TMZ that the show will serve up nothing but drama and chaos.

You gotta peep our video -- Tiffany’s throwing the guys some knowing looks ... teasing they might just team up for a super-stacked season when the show drops early next year.

Tiffany also raved over Tom and Tyson's bromance -- which they told us all about when we ran into them earlier this year!

And as you know, 'HOV' is far from Tyson's first competition show -- he skyrocketed to fame when he competed on "Survivor: Tocantins" in 2009 and competed again in 2013 -- and he gave some helpful advice just in time for the premiere later this month.

There was a lot flying in our convo ... Tom even outed Tyson for not showering once during filming -- plus spilled on some tea on his upcoming tour, and even hinted at a possible reality TV collab with his model GF. We'll stay tuned.