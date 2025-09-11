Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tiffany Pollard Teases 'House of Villains' Alliance With Tyson Apostol & Tom Sandoval

Tiffany 'New York' Pollard 'House Of Villains' Alliance With Tyson and Tom?!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
091125_tom_sandoval_tiffany_pollard_tyson_apostol_kal
ALLIANCES & BROMANCES
BACKGRID

Tiffany "New York" Pollard is making her TV comeback in "House of Villains" ... hyping Season 3 as the best one yet -- and hinting it’s all thanks to some juicy alliances in the mix!

We bumped into Tiffany -- plus Tyson Apostol and Tom Sandoval with his GF Victoria Robinson -- outside TomTom in West Hollywood Wednesday night ... and she spilled to TMZ that the show will serve up nothing but drama and chaos.

091125-apostol-pollard-sandoval-robinson
BACKGRID

You gotta peep our video -- Tiffany’s throwing the guys some knowing looks ... teasing they might just team up for a super-stacked season when the show drops early next year.

Tiffany also raved over Tom and Tyson's bromance -- which they told us all about when we ran into them earlier this year!

'House Of Villains' -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery

And as you know, 'HOV' is far from Tyson's first competition show -- he skyrocketed to fame when he competed on "Survivor: Tocantins" in 2009 and competed again in 2013 -- and he gave some helpful advice just in time for the premiere later this month.

091125_tom_sandoval_victoria_robinson_kal
BIG THINGS COMING!!!
BACKGRID

There was a lot flying in our convo ... Tom even outed Tyson for not showering once during filming -- plus spilled on some tea on his upcoming tour, and even hinted at a possible reality TV collab with his model GF. We'll stay tuned.

Tom Sandoval, Laura Labelle and Victoria Lee Robinson at the Labelle Foundation
Pixie Productions

Meanwhile, Victoria gave us an update on their foster dog Milo -- who we met back in February. See for yourself ... all the fun is in the clip!

