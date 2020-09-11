Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Makes Out With Kamal 'Chance' Givens

Play video content Exclusive Zeus

"I Love New York" star Tiffany Pollard is coming back to reality TV dating with a bang ... sucking face with Kamal "Chance" Givens on his new show!!!

Tiffany is back in a BIG way on Chance's dating competition reality series, "One Mo' Chance" ... and this time she's the one doing the pursuing.

In this clip from the upcoming season, Tiffany returns and makes out with Chance. It's a big deal ... remember, Chance rose to fame pursuing Tiffany on VH1's "I Love New York" but came up short as the show's runner-up.

My how the tables have turned!!!

As we first told you ... Chance is starring in his own show this fall on the video-on-demand network, Zeus ... and it gives him another shot at love and allows him to share how his life has evolved since finishing second on "I Love New York."

