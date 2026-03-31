'Summer House' Not Filming After Amanda, West Romance Reveal, Reunion on Track

"Summer House" cameras aren't going back up, and the reunion is still on track despite the reveal that Amanda Batula is now dating Ciara Miller's ex, West Wilson ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there's been no talk -- at least for now -- of resuming filming to capture the fallout between Amanda and Ciara following the relationship reveal.

We're told production isn't taking a "Scandoval" approach here ... unlike "Vanderpump Rules," where cameras famously picked back up after filming wrapped to document the cheating scandal's aftermath.

Instead, our sources say production is sticking to its original schedule, with the reunion still set to tape in three weeks and no plans to move it up.

The messy love triangle feels awfully similar to the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal that rocked the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" a few years back.

That means whatever tension is building between Amanda, Ciara, and the rest of the house is unfolding off-camera ... leaving the reunion as the first time it'll all play out publicly.

But while the 'VPR' crew picked the cameras back up -- despite having already wrapped for the season -- it seems we won't be getting a similar storyline from "Summer House."

If you're not familiar with the lore here -- Amanda is best friends with Ciara, who went through a nasty breakup with West in 2023. During the current season of "Summer House," it seemed West was trying to get back with Ciara and was confessing his love for her to other castmates. Now, West and Amanda are an item.