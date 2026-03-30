Lisa Rinna Not Returning to 'RHOBH' Despite Viral Rumors

Lisa Rinna is not making a return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" despite recent online speculation suggesting otherwise ... TMZ has learned.

Rumors began circulating that Bravo had approached Rinna with a "quality offer" to rejoin the franchise, sparking buzz about a potential comeback. The same reports also claimed OG housewife Kyle Richards was stepping away from the show to focus on her personal life ... allegedly paving the way for Rinna's return.

The chatter quickly picked up steam among fans, with many believing a major shake-up was in the works.

But sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the claim is flat out false. We're told Rinna has not been approached by production with any offer to return to 'RHOBH,' and a comeback is not in play.

The viral report appears to have originated from unverified online gossip and spread rapidly across Bravo and 'Housewives' fan pages without confirmation.