Taylor Swift Shows Love to Elizabeth Taylor in New Music Video

Taylor Swift fans are crying their eyes violet with tears of joy ... because the pop star just dropped the music video for her song "Elizabeth Taylor."

The surprise visual is comprised of clips of Elizabeth Taylor -- the track's namesake -- from various films she starred in over the course of her illustrious career.

You don't see Taylor's face once ... instead, a compilation of ET's most iconic scenes and dazzling diamonds.

This comes hot on the heels of the trademark suit she's facing from Vegas showgirl Maren Wade -- who's claiming Taylor's "The Life of a Showgirl" album is infringing on her brand, "Confessions of a Showgirl."

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But don't expect Tay to get sued this time -- at the end of the clip, the singer makes sure to credit every film she included, detailing where she got the footage.

She even thanks House of Taylor, which is run by three trustees of Elizabeth's estate and "preserves and sustains Elizabeth Taylor's legacy through content."

The new music video isn't available on YouTube ... just streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.