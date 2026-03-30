British DJ Scott Mills Fired By BBC Radio Over Alleged Misconduct

BBC Radio host Scott Mills has been fired over reported concerns about "personal conduct," according to BBC News.

After being with the broadcaster for almost 30 years, a spokesperson told USA Today that the British DJ is "no longer contracted to work with the BBC."

According to The Mirror, the allegation "relates to a historic relationship dating back more than 10 years," but no details about Mills' alleged behavior have been reported.

In a memo obtained by the paper, BBC's Director of Music Lorna Clarke wrote to staff about the firing, saying ... "I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock."

BBC News reports that his last show was March 24, in which he said he'd be "back tomorrow." Instead, DJ Gary Davies hit the airwaves the next day, explaining only that he was "in for Scott Mills."