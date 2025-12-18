DJ Drewski Defends Ebro Darden Against 50 Cent After Exit From Hot 97

Play video content TMZ.com

Ebro Darden's morning show exile from Hot 97 last week blindsided the entire Tri-State area ... including DJ Drewski, who found out about his coworker getting canned like everyone else -- on the internet!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Drewski outside Johnny Donovan's 9th annual Celebrity Christmas Party this week, which benefits Little Flower Children Services.

Drewski is thankful to still have a job this holiday season and was aware his station was making changes. Still, he thinks Hot 97 skimmed out on the HR protocol, giving everyone the heads up "Ebro in the Morning" had been canceled.

Ebro summed up the Hot 97 powers that be as culture vultures in a fiery speech on his last day out, and Drewski maintains the "old man" is anything but that, even in spite of what 50 Cent says!!!

