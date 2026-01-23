DJ Fat Tony Describes 'Awkward' Mother-Son Dance at Brooklyn Beckham Wedding

Play video content ITV

Brooklyn Beckham's dance with Victoria at his wedding left everyone in the room feeling uncomfortable -- and Marc Anthony didn't help the situation ... so says a famous British DJ.

DJ Fat Tony says he spun tracks at the wedding -- a 3-day affair that included both the pre-wedding event, the wedding itself, and a brunch the following day ... with the brunch being the most awkward part because everyone was talking about the uncomfortable reception.

Since he was standing at the DJ booth at the time, Fat Tony says he got a great look at Brooklyn's dance with his mom ... which he says got off to a rough start when Anthony asked the most beautiful woman in the room to come up to the stage -- before clarifying he meant Victoria, not Brooklyn's bride Nicola Peltz.

As you can imagine, this caused a stir in the room ... and led to Peltz bolting with tears in her eyes. Brooklyn apparently felt stuck onstage and the dance with his mother commenced.

Fat Tony says there was no "slut-dropping" or twerking during the dance ... though our sources told us there was allegedly some grinding, which some in attendance viewed as more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son.

The DJ does admit Anthony encouraged Brooklyn to grab Victoria by the hips ... but, he chalks that up to Anthony's Latin encouragement.

ICYMI ... Brooklyn took a flamethrower to his family ties earlier this week when he shared several savage IG posts targeting his famous kin ... in which he called the dance inappropriate and told fans his parents care more about "Brand Beckham" than their kids.