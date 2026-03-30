Travis Kelce Embraces Fashion Era As New Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassador

Travis Kelce’s got a new uniform this season -- and it’s straight off the runway!

The three-time Super Bowl champion is leveling up his off-field empire … locking in a major deal with Tommy Hilfiger that goes way beyond just posing in pretty clothes.

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Kelce is stepping in as both a global ambassador and a creative collaborator -- meaning the Chiefs’ superstar tight end will help design a capsule collection that blends Hilfiger’s classic prep look with his own loud, tunnel-walk-ready style.

The partnership was announced on Monday, and the rollout is expected to be major. Kelce’s the face of a Fall 2026 campaign set in New York -- and a full storyline that carries into 2027.

He’s already been inside Hilfiger’s archives … digging up old-school pieces (some he wore back in high school) and flipping them into modern fits. The collection’s expected to be a tight drop -- mostly sportswear with a splash of tailored looks -- and it’s all being built around his love for bold colors and statement pieces.

Landing a major fashion deal seemed somewhat inevitable, too. Kelce’s been treating NFL tunnel walks like his own personal runway for years. Now he’s getting paid to do it -- and he’ll be rocking Hilfiger fits throughout the season.

Off the field, the guy’s everywhere … from hosting "Saturday Night Live" to dominating the podcast world … and being engaged to Taylor Swift doesn’t exactly hurt the spotlight, either.