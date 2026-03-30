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Donna Kelce Grilled About Wedding Planning For Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce Grilled About Planning Travis and Taylor's Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TAYLOR & TRAVIS LOVE STORY
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Donna Kelce sounds like she's going to sit back in her recently remodeled Florida condo and let her son Travis Kelce, and his fiancée Taylor Swift do all the heavy lifting when it comes to planning their wedding.

Travis and Jason Kelce's mom was at LAX when a photog started grilling her about her involvement in Travis and Taylor's upcoming nuptials.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Launch Gallery
The Proposal Launch Gallery

Donna certainly made it sound like she's just a passive observer ... joking, "Is the mother of the groom ever involved?!?"

Unphased, the photog pressed for more ... asking Donna if she had any input on small details like candles on the tables, or bigger ones like Travis' tuxedo ... but Mama Kelce didn't bite.

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Heck, she wouldn't even name her single favorite Taylor Swift song ... instead, preferring to say all of Taylor's music is her favorite. Well played, Donna.

Check out the clip ... Donna's got an update on that remodel.

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