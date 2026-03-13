Demi Engemann Breaks Silence on Quitting Show, Fires Back at Comments

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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann has no regrets after suddenly dropping out of filming Season 4 ... telling us she's unfazed by costar and former bestie Jessi Draper's judgmental comments.

We caught up with Demi and her fine fella Brett in New York, where she made it clear she’s totally at peace with her choice to step back from the cameras ... saying she feels good about where things landed and did what was best for her mental health.

Catch the clip ... Demi also addressed comments from fellow cast member Jessi -- who’s been critical of her abrupt exit -- but Demi tells us she’s not concerned about the judgment at all, and revealed she's taken a step back from the "MomTok" group.

In fact, Demi says she’s not letting the chatter get to her ... and she isn’t interested in getting dragged into any drama over it ... as she has some secret, super-exciting projects in the works.

As fans of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” know, tensions on the show can run high, and Demi’s sudden departure during filming is already raising eyebrows among viewers eager to see how the season unfolds.