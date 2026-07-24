Dakota Mortensen and Shinia Powell Cuddle During Date Night At Baseball Game

Dakota Mortensen and Shinia Powell aren't doing much to keep their romance under wraps anymore ... 'cause "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars looked every bit the couple during a date night at a baseball game.

TMZ obtained photos of the pair at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah, on Thursday night ... and witnesses tell us they weren't trying to keep their relationship a secret or hide anything.

We're told Dakota and Shinia spent much of the evening cuddling on the outfield lawn, with Shinia draping her legs over Dakota as they watched Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, the Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Folks who were there say the two looked completely comfortable showing affection in public ... chatting, laughing and cozying up together throughout the night.

The outing comes after TMZ broke the story ... Dakota and Shinia are officially dating.

We're told they started seeing each other a few months ago, and while they're not exclusive, Shinia has been "a steady source of support" for Dakota through difficult times.

Their friendship eventually turned romantic as they navigate life with their children.

Dakota shares 2-year-old son Ever with his ex Taylor Frankie Paul ... while Shinia has a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

Fans got their first taste of the drama on Season 4 of 'Mormon Wives,' when Dakota and Shinia's past hookup sparked a major #MomTok fallout after Taylor found out.

Off-camera, Dakota and Taylor remain locked in a contentious custody battle.