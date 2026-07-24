Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen: Utah Cop Consulted ChatGPT During Probe

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's legal beef has just taken another bizarre turn ... because a police officer used a tactic many civilians are using these days when they don't know the answer to something -- consulting ChatGPT.

Here's the deal ... when Dakota and his roommate, Timothy Cru Eaton, called police on June 5, Bluffdale Police Officer Chad Cady responded ... and, according to 2KUTV, it didn't take him long to seek answers from artificial intelligence.

Cops say Dakota told them he thought Taylor hired a private investigator to tail him ... a potential violation of a protective order in place which prohibits Taylor from directly or indirectly stalking Dakota.

Officers say they spoke to a man named Christopher Gulbraa -- a private investigator -- who quickly became cagey ... refusing to tell officers who hired him or who he was tailing.

At this point, body cam footage shows Cady whip out his phone and ask ChatGPT if a private eye could violate a protective order.

Police policy apparently allows officers to consult ChatGPT ... though Greg Rogers, a retired FBI agent and criminal justice professor at Utah Valley University, told 2KUTV it "couldn't be more inappropriate."

He also said cops have highly advanced computers in their squad cars which will instantly pull up statutes that these officers could've consulted ... instead of using the still burgeoning tech -- which isn't always right.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

As you know ... Taylor and Dakota's marriage has been the subject of headlines since we published video in March which showed an explosive 2023 argument between the pair.