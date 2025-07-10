Rapper Hotboii Arrested With Gun on School Property While on Probation, Cops Say

Florida rapper Hotboii found himself in a familiar situation -- in the back of a police cruiser after officers say he brought a gun and scaled a fence to get into a school parking lot!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained Hotboii's latest police report, which unfolds with City of Doral police officers responding to a call at approximately 3:40 AM Wednesday about seeing a pair of "suspicious males" running through the parking lot of Doral International Academy of Math and Science.

According to police, Hotboii scaled a fence on the south end of the school and was later spotted on surveillance footage tossing a black Carhartt bag over a fence connected to a fancy community adjacent to the campus.

Officers say they discovered a black Glock 45 9mm firearm inside the bag, and a records check flagged Hotboii as a convicted felon on probation.

Doral Police transported Hotboii and booked him for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and trespassing on school property.

Hotboii previously served 3 years in prison on a RICO charge and was briefly detained back in February.