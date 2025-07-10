Michael Pitt Claims Ex Admitted to Lies and Having Rape Fantasy in Texts

"Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Pitt says the ex-girlfriend who accused him of sexual abuse had a rape and violence fantasy ... and he claims she even laughed about a time he tried to play along by sticking a finger in her butt while knowing she didn't like it.

Michael's attorney, Paul Townsend, is trying to get his bail conditions modified so he can travel internationally for work ... and just included a bunch of text messages in their legal papers, including one that appears to show the woman admitting to lying about certain allegations of sexual assault and violence.

Pitt was arrested in May and is now facing a 9-count indictment in New York, charging him with, among other things, assault, sexual abuse and strangulation based on alleged encounters from April 2020 through August 2021.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael claims his accuser texted a friend in April 2021 ... saying "When I came over to your house last year after I fought with Michael I said that he has hit me and that he sexually assaulted me. That's not at all what happened."

The alleged text continues ... "I've always flirted with this sexual fantasy of rape and violence because I've never actually experienced it. It made Michael uncomfortable because he knew I didn't really understand what it was and so he stuck his finger in my a** one night because he knew I didn't like it. That was it and we laugh about it now."

Michael claims the woman told the same friend she tried to make him jealous and piss him off by telling him about other men she had sex with ... saying "I even told him that I had sex with director of photography of his film and sent a naked photo to him saying I missed his d***, that Michael has ruined it."

In the docs, Michael claims his ex admitted she was "in a really dark place" before she moved in with him and that she'd "been falling in love with him since I met him." He says she texted her friend, "I worry that it will end and I've made up lies about him so if it does the people around me will tell me it's okay."

Michael was granted bail after his arrest but now he wants to modify the conditions of his release so he can travel internationally ... arguing he makes most of his money overseas and claiming the original bail package was based on a gross misrepresentation of the facts.