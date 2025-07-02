Buffalo Bills Rookie Maxwell Hairston Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Maxwell Hairston -- the Buffalo Bills' 2025 first-round draft pick -- has been sued over allegations he sexually assaulted a female student when he was a member of the University of Kentucky football team.

The suit -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- was filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Kentucky on Tuesday. In it, the plaintiff states she first met Hairston at a UK residence hall in early 2021.

She claims she went to the defensive back's dorm room ... but left a short time later when he made her uncomfortable by trying to "to isolate her in his bedroom."

The woman claimed Hairston messaged her a short time afterward on Snapchat in an attempt to meet back up, but she declined.

According to the suit, the two did not have further interactions until the alleged assault, which she stated took place in late March 2021.

The accuser claims Hairston came over to her dorm room and entered without her permission. She said he then told her he was "high as f**k" and was "trying to have sex."

After saying she had no interest, Hairston allegedly removed her pajama shorts and sexually assaulted her.

Once he left, she reported the incident to law enforcement, the suit states, and officers went on to collect a condom Maxwell left in the trash can of her dorm room as well as the clothes she was wearing.

Hairston's accuser said she ultimately transferred from UK "as a result of the trauma" the incident caused her.

She's suing for unspecified damages.

Play video content April 2025

Hairston was never criminally charged over the allegations ... and after Buffalo selected the cornerback with the draft's 30th overall pick in April, team general manager Brandon Beane told reporters they "fully investigated" the matter and that "it doesn't seem to be anything there."