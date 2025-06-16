'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Sarper & Shekinah Talk 'Bedding' Wedding Ceremony

Play video content TMZ.com

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Sarper and Shekinah just pulled a fast one on fans -- ditching the aisle for a "bedding" ceremony instead ... and now they're telling us it's all about that between-the-sheets bliss.

TMZ caught up with the reality duo, and they tell us they’re so obsessed with bed life, they even eat all their meals there -- adding that if you know them well, a "bedding" ceremony tracks ... anything less would've been off-brand.

Catch the clip -- they break down why the whole idea of marriage freaks them out, and how this unconventional route makes it way less terrifying.

They also spill on how their families took the news ... Sarper says his dad even cracked a joke, asking if the wedding's in bed -- does that mean the honeymoon’s in the toilet? LOL.